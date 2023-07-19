A seven-year-old girl has suffered multiple injuries after being mauled by a dog near Liverpool. The girl was rushed to hospital and treated for bite marks on her legs and a cut to her head.

Merseyside Police were called to the scene at Gorsedale Park in Wallasey, Wirral, at around 8:30pm. The force are currently appealing for witnesses, asking people who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

The child was playing with her friends when the attack occurred in Merseyside on Monday evening (July 17). The dog was seized at the scene and police began to hunt for its owner.

Detective inspector Emma Kerrigan said: “This was a horrific attack which has left a young girl receiving hospital treatment for injuries to her head and legs.

“I want to reassure people that she received the best possible care and treatment for her injuries, and we hope she makes a speedy recovery now she is home. We have seized the dog and extensive efforts are underway to establish exactly what happened and to find the owner.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information which could help us with our investigation to come forward as soon as possible. You may even live locally and have CCTV, or have been passing in a vehicle and captured dashcam footage – if so, we want to hear from you.

