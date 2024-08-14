Menopause awareness skyrockets in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed menopause awareness has skyrocketed across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Savage Cabbage analysed the latest search trends data to reveal a big increase over the past 4 years.

In 2020, there were an average of 42,210 searches for Menopause Help, Menopause Support, Menopause Resources (and over 1500 related keywords) in England every month.

However, in 2024, it rose to 66,210, that’s a 56.82% increase.

Two friends, wearing coats, have a conversation

Location 2020 2024 Percentage Rise England 42,210 66,210 56.82% Northern Ireland 7,490 10,230 36.61% Scotland 11,730 15,460 31.84% Wales 9,390 12,020 28.02%

When we look at Yorkshire and the Humber, we can reveal that the East Riding of Yorkshire has seen the biggest rise in awareness – and the second highest in England.

In 2020, the terms were only searched an average of 3,740 times a month, however, in 2024 it increased to 6,190, that’s an 65.56% rise.

South Yorkshire came second (51.38%), North Yorkshire third (38.95%), and West Yorkshire fourth (33.55%).

Location 2020 2024 Percentage Rise East Riding of Yorkshire 3,740 6,190 65.56% South Yorkshire 5,820 8,810 51.38% North Yorkshire 5,880 8,170 38.95% West Yorkshire 7,740 10,340 33.55%

Yorkshire’s Louise Farey from Savage Cabbage, who conducted the research, said “it’s heartwarming to see awareness rising.

“Menopause is a major thing that affects half of the population, but the staggering rise in searches really does raise concerns.

“It shows that for far too long people haven’t been educated enough about menopause, but the fact people are reaching out, looking for support and help, really is promising.

“I still think back to my personal experience, where the menopause completely changed who I was as a person, really affecting my marriage and relationship with my children because I wasn’t diagnosed quick enough.

“Whilst things have thankfully improved, I do wonder how different my life would be today had knowledge been readily available back then.

“That said, the rise in people seeking information paints a promising picture for the future, and the health and lives of women up and down the country.”