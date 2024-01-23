Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Apprentice series 18: Meet all the brand-new candidates of Alan Sugar's BBC hit reality show

The business reality show competition will start its 18th series in February.

By Holly Allton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT

"You're fired!"

Soon our screens will be full of highlights and lowlights as social media works itself into a frenzy as the latest series of BBC hit reality show The Apprentice is almost upon us.

Sound-bites from the contestants are never far from the trending sections of X and Instagram, often for cringe-inducing moments.

Series 18 of Lord Alan Sugar's business-based reality TV show is due to air on BBC One and BBCiPlayer from Thursday, February 1. 

It sees "business" people compete against one another in a series of challenges, hoping to be ‘hired’ by business magnate Lord Sugar. 

Say hello to the brand-new contestants of The Apprentice 2024 - we're sure you're itching to see more of them on TV and socials in the coming weeks:

Amina Khan is a pharmacist and business owner from Ilford, London.

1. Amina Khan

Dr Asif Munaf is the owner of a wellness brand from Sheffield. He has previously appeared on Dragon’s Den.

2. Dr Asif Munaf

Flo Edwards is a recruitment consultant from London.

3. Flo Edwards

Foluso Falade is a project manager from Manchester.

4. Foluso Falade

Jack Davies is recruitment director from Bristol.

5. Jack Davies

Maura Rath is the owner of a yoga company from Wexford, Ireland.

6. Maura Rath

