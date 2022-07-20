McDonald’s launches MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty scheme in UK – with a free Big Mac or nuggets up for grabs

McDonald’s has introduced its first ever loyalty scheme in the UK, offering customers the chance to exchange points for free food.

The scheme, called MyMcDonald’s Rewards, was initially trialled in 75 selected restaurant but is now being extending to all 1,300 branches across the UK.

Customers can sign up to the scheme from today (20 July) via the McDonald’s App and will earn 100 points for every £1 they spend.

How can points be used?

Customers can collect points every time they buy food from McDonald’s and these can then be exchanged for various menu items, including a Big Mac and McNuggets.

There are 15 items in total you can get for free once you have earned enough points, including popular breakfast items and McFlurries.

For every £1 spent, customers will earn 100 points. A total of 1,500 points will allow you to claim one of the following items for free:

- Small fries

- Mini McFlurry

- Regular McCafe

- Hash Brown

- Side Salad

Or you could donate £1.50 to charity.

A total of 2,500 points will get you one of the following:

- Double Cheeseburger

- Veggie Deluxe

- Bacon Mayo Chicken

- Cheesy Bacon Flatbread

- Medium Fries

- £2.50 donation to charity

And if you rack up 4,000 points, you can choose from any of these:

- Six Chicken McNuggets

- Big Mac

- McChicken Sandwich

- Double Sausage and Egg McMuffin

- Premium Salad

- £4.00 donation to charity

To get the items worth 1,500 points you will have to spend £15 worth of food. For treats worth 2,500 points you will need to spend £25, and for food worth 4,000 points you will need to spend £40.

How can I sign up to MyMcDonald’s Rewards?

To sign up for the loyalty scheme simply download the MyMcDonald’s app, which is free via Google Play or the App Store.

You need to order and pay through the MyMcDonald’s app and your points will be added automatically.

If you are not paying via the app, you can get a one-time code - which is available in the “code” section of your app - when ordering your food or using the drive-through.

Once you have gained enough points you can then cash them in by generating a code in your app to enter at a kiosk, or by telling your server at the till or at the drive-through counter.

If ordering through the McDonald’s app, select your treat from the rewards menu tab and add it to your order, where a discount will be applied to your order automatically.