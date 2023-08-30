The £35,000 trophy was replaced and handed to the World Champion alongside Lando Norris, who broke the original

Max Verstappen has finally been given his replacement trophy after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. McLaren driver Lando Norris smashed the original to pieces after celebrating on the podium following the race.

The Hungarian trophy was one of the more fragile trophies, being made out of porcelain and was handcrafted especially for the event. After finishing second, Norris did his iconic celebration where he hit his champagne bottle on the podium, which caused Verstappen’s trophy to wobble off the podium and smash to bits on the floor.

The pair initially laughed about the smash whilst standing on the podium, but quickly after an embarrassed Norris apologised for breaking the trophy. Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko then blasted the World Champion driver for his lack of respect for the trophy , saying that he would be teaching Verstappen to appreciate the original.

Following the incident it was revealed that the trophy had cost £35,000 and took up to six months to make. Creators, Herendi Porcelain Manufacturer then jumped into action to make a replacement in a much quicker fashion than before.

Verstappen, who won at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, was then awarded his replacement trophy this week, with Norris also attending the collection. The two-time World Champion then joked that the McLaren driver was not allowed to touch the trophy before the pair then took a photo together.

The Dutch driver inspected his new trophy, removing the lid and turning to Norris to say: “You see? It’s in one piece.” Verstappen then laughed and said: “Lando’s not allowed to touch it.” as the room laughed at the joke.

