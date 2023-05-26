The major search operation around Arade Dam reservoir has now ended after three days. Portuguese police confirmed material collected during the search will now be sent to Germany for testing. Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann confirmed they were investigating the reservoir and surrounding area 30 miles from Praia De Luz on Monday (May 22) after receiving “certain tip offs”.

During the search, investigators have reportedly been looking for a video camera which they believe may contain images of Madeleine, but also of other victims who could have been attacked by Christian Brueckner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not been confirmed if anything significant was found during the search but a number of bags were taken away by investigators. Police said the search "resulted in the collection of some material that will be subject to the competent expertise", and that it would "be handed over to the German authorities".

German prosecutor Christian Wolters added: "Of course there is a certain expectation, but it is not high. He added: “Of course we are still looking for the body. We’re not just looking for that, of course. There are other things too. Any discovery of clothing could help the investigation.”

Portuguese Judicial Police criminal investigation unit members prepare at the base camp near the Arade dam, in Silves, on 24 May, 2023 on the second day of a new search operation amid the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP) (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images)