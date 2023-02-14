On Sunday night (February 12) viewers saw the return of Casa Amor on the popular ITV 2 show Love Island. Casa Amor has created many memorable moments during the show, which is in the middle of its ninth season.

Casa Amor this year saw the girls leave the main villa and head to a separate one, which is just a stone’s throw away from each other. Six new boys entered Casa Amor, hoping to couple up with one of the girls.

The boys all stayed in the villa, and were joined by six new girls on Monday night’s episode (February 13). A teaser from the upcoming episode appeared to show people such as Casey, Olivia and Will all seemingly turning their heads.

But, Heart Bingo’s relationship expert and co-founder of dating site So Syncd, Louella Alderson gives her predictions on whose head will turn in Casa Amor based on recent events in the villa.

Casa Amor comes at a poor time for Tanya and Shaq especially. The two have been together since the beginning and haven’t really been tested yet. But, Shaq’s reaction to Tanya confronting him regarding his behaviour with Ron has proved to be a huge bump in their journey.

The current couples in Love Island are: Ron & Lana, Tom & Samie, Kai & Olivia, Casey & Claudia, Shaq & Tanya and Will & Jessie.

Whose heads will turn in Casa Amor according to a relationship expert?

Jessie (No) & Will (No)

Tanya (Yes) & Shaq (No)

Casey (No) & Claudia (No)

Kai (Yes) & Olivia (No)

Lana (No) & Ron (Yes)