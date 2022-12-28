Maya Jama is heading to the villa. ITV has given fans an exciting look at the brand new series of Love Island the winter edition with a brand new clip, featuring Jama in her debut as host.

The popular presenter has taken over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore on the ITV2 show, and she already looks right at home. ITV2 executive Paul Mortimer confirmed Jama would be the new host earlier this year saying: "Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show."

Laura Whitmore announced her departure from the show earlier this year, saying: "There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects."

ITV confirmed that the popular show would return in 2023 after it was shelved in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be only the second series of Winter Love Island. The first was a huge success and saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned winners.

ITV took to social media to confirm Maya Jama would be hosting the show with a video featuring the star in a sparkling jumpsuit. The caption on the video reads: “New year, new series, new host. Let’s do this @mayajama!”

You may recognise Jama from her list of presenting, and guest spots on such as; The Circle, Walk the Line, Big Fat Quiz of the Year and A League of Their Own Road Trip. She also features regularly on BBC Radio One.

Maya Jama’s love life has also made headlines following her public breakup from rapper Stormzy in 2019 after the couple were together for four years. There was also speculation that the couple had reunited at the end of 2022, but neither side has confirmed.

So, when can fans catch the newest series of Love Island winter? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Love Island winter on?

There is no official start date for the show but it is expected to be early January. Some reports have suggested the show may return to ITV2 on January 16.