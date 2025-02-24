This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In fashion everyone is hunting for a brand-new look - with old pieces often discarded for the next big thing.

Top designer Roksanda Ilinčić is bucking that trend by revisiting some of her archival designs during her Autumn Winter 2025 runway show at London Fashion Week (LFW).

Roksanda felt confident bringing back some of her colourful archived fabrics thanks to them being restored.

It's down to them being gently cleaned with an innovative detergent before being reimagined for 2025. Roksanda joined forces with developers at Dylon Detergent, which works by subtly cleaning, revitalising colours, and renewing fibres – making garments look new again.

Rochelle Humes at the ROKSANDA LFW A/W show on February 23, showcasing an outfit from the designer’s extensive archive that has been renewed with Dylon Detergent. | Dylon x ROKSANDA / Cover Images

Roksanda Ilinčić said: “The nuances of colour play are an important part of our brand language.”

Dylon isn’t just used by those looking to exhibit priceless designs though, as popstar, TV presenter and mum-of-three Rochelle Humes also swears by it.

“As a busy mum, I need my clothes to look their best, and Dylon helps me achieve that effortlessly,” she explains. “I love how it keeps colours vibrant and simplifies my laundry routine. It's incredible to see the same transformative power on some of ROKSANDA’s stunning runway looks.”

To highlight the importance of sustainability in fashion, and the need to keep favourite outfits looking great rather than buying new ones, Rochelle attended the show in a look from ROKSANDA’s archive. Plus of course, cared for with the gentle, colour-renewing detergent.

Rochelle attended the show in a look from ROKSANDA’s archive | Dylon x ROKSANDA / Cover Images

The TV favourite was thrilled to wear a famous piece by a designer she describes as “incredible” - but stunned it looked like it was brand new.

“The 'Rethink New' message is so important, and it's inspiring to see how,” she adds.

ROKSANDA and Dylon’s collaboration aims to showcase the importance of preservation and renewal in modern wardrobes at London Fashion Week. Its Triple Renew formula inspired the transformation of ROKSANDA’s archival pieces, showing how innovative fabric care not only cleans, but can also extend the life of beloved garments.

The hope is that if everyone from top designers to busy mums can keep their favourite outfits looking fresh for longer, fashion will become more sustainable.

British Fashion Council Chief Executive, Caroline Rush added: “The collaboration highlights the impact of innovative partnerships in driving positive change and reducing waste across the industry,”.