LNER leads the industry when it comes to welcoming back customers

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is proud to lead the industry when it comes to welcoming peopleback to rail. New data shows LNER saw the most customers return to its services when compared withpre-pandemic usage than any other operator.

The findings are published in the latest results from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), which show thatLNER recorded relative usage of 83 per cent in the year from April 2021 to March 2022, up 63 percentagepoints compared with the previous year, meaning LNER has topped the table for four consecutivequarters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from LNER shows that more than four million passengers travelled across its network betweenJanuary and the end of March 2022.

LNER has seen leisure travel return to and at times exceed pre-Covid levels over the past 12 months,particularly during school holidays, with its extended booking horizon among the many digital innovationsmaking travel simpler and smarter for customers.

Customers currently can book tickets up to mid-late September and will soon to be able search forweekday journeys as far ahead as December 2022, with the LNER website and app providing moreflexibility when planning future staycations, days out, and work trips. The extension and automation of itsbooking process are part of LNER’s pioneering investment in technology and innovation to make journeyssimpler.