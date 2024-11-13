Linda Plant Launches ‘Compare Dental Turkey.com’ Accessible, Affordable, High-Quality Dental Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Renowned business leader Linda Plant, best known for her role as interviewer on The Apprentice and Lord Sugar’s trusted advisor, is set to revolutionise the way people access affordable dental care with the launch of ‘Compare Dental Turkey.com’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This innovative comparison website is designed to simplify the process for the 300,000 to 400,000 people each year who are seeking dental treatment in Turkey, providing them with a seamless, stress-free experience.

Compare Dental Turkey.com is a groundbreaking platform that offers a single online platform for those looking to enhance their smiles abroad without breaking the bank. The website pulls together the best dental plans and prices from top-rated and accredited clinics across Turkey, allowing users to compare options and select the best treatment plan with ease. Unlike traditional methods that leave patients to navigate complex decisions on their own, Compare Dental Turkey.com offers a streamlined and transparent process from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform’s algorithm quickly curates and delivers up to 20 dental plans from clinics in major cities like Istanbul and Antalya, providing users with personalised options within just 12 hours. Simply upload photos of your teeth to the system, and they are instantly sent to top clinics in the city of your choice for immediate analysis, treatment options, and pricing by a highly qualified dental support team. Once you've selected your preferred clinic and plan, a booking fee deposit is required to secure your appointment, ensuring a seamless connection between patients and clinics.

Linda Plant Compare Dental Turkey.com

To ensure every user is fully informed and confident in their decision, an independent UK-based qualified dental team is on hand to review and explain each dental plan in detail. This expert guidance is a key component of the comparison service, offering reassurance and clarity at no extra cost.

Linda Plant, the driving force behind this venture, explains the inspiration behind Compare Dental Turkey.com: “The state of NHS dental services in the UK is in crisis, with millions of people unable to access timely and affordable care. We’ve created Compare Dental Turkey.com to offer a solution, bringing together top-quality clinics, transparent pricing, and expert guidance, all in one place. Our mission is to make dental care more accessible, safe, and straightforward for everyone.”

Further enhancing the customer experience, Compare Dental Turkey.com also offers a unique 12-month protection plan. This additional service ensures that any necessary follow-up treatments are covered at no extra charge, providing peace of mind long after the initial procedure. The website is also designed for ease of use, with features like image uploads for quick dental assessments and secure UK-based payment processing to eliminate concerns over currency exchanges and foreign transactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda adds: “We understand that some are apprehensive about getting dental work done abroad, especially with some ‘Turkey Teeth’ horror stories out there. That’s why we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure that our users have access to only the best clinics, with British support and no language barriers. I’m proud to be the face of Compare Dental Turkey.com, and I truly believe this service will change the way we see European dentistry.”

The comparison website, set to launch on October 1st, represents a new era in dental care options, offering an easy-to-use and seamless platform amongst the increasingly dire situation of the NHS dental services in the UK. With 90% of dentists across the UK no longer accepting new NHS adult patients, Compare Dental Turkey.com arrives at a crucial time, providing a lifeline to those in need of quality, affordable dental treatment without the lengthy waiting times.

For more information about Compare Dental Turkey.com, visit: https://comparedentalturkey.com