Arnold Schwarzenegger will be appearing in TV and social media ads for Lidl.

Bargain supermarket Lidl and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger have teamed up to promote Lidl’s new DIY range. The former bodybuilder has become a brand ambassador for Lidl’s Parkside DIY tool range, which includes over 100 products.

Appearing in an advert to unveil the new partnership with Lidl, Schwarzenegger promotes its popular DIY and home-improvement brand. The collection includes various tools such as gardening equipment and accessories.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in a series of TV and social media adverts as part of the deal. Appearing as a bricklayer in the ad, he said: “You got this – that’s exactly my attitude. You have to believe in yourself, that’s why I’m a Parksider.”

Lidl said: “DIY is for everyone – that’s what Parkside is all about. The brand is especially aimed at all those who like to repair, build and garden.”