LEGO are set to release their biggest set in the company’s 23 year history with an update to their popular Eiffel Tower set. The set, affectionately referred to as 10307 Eiffel Tower by Brick Heads (LEGO fans), is scheduled for release on November 25.

The set when fully built will stand at a whopping 149cm (4ft 8in), eclipsing LEGO’s previous record of 108cm (3ft 5in) that was also held by the 10181 Eiffel Tower set back in 2018. WIth a width of 23 inches and a diameter of 23 inches, the 10307 Eiffel Tower could be a stand in for this year’s Christmas tree.

That’s if you have the patience to sift through the 10,001 pieces that the set boasts, which early instructions reveal will be assembled in four separate units before finally adding them together. The 10307 Eiffel Tower comes complete with the beautiful truss-work, three observation platforms, landscaping, elevators, an office at the top and a broadcast tower and the Tricolore flag at its peak

Needless to say, it certainly isn’t a set for novices - its difficulty rating stands alongside another popular “large scale” LEGO set, the Death Star from Star Wars .

LEGO Designer Rok Žgalin Kobe revealed in the press release announcing the new set that LEGO “wanted to find the ultimate LEGO expression for the engineering and architectural masterpiece that is the Eiffel tower. We followed the structural principles of the original tower as closely as the LEGO System would allow. During the build you’ll uncover interesting, novel LEGO building techniques that bring the tower’s architectural features to life in LEGO bricks.

“Once complete you can imagine the breath-taking feeling of standing at the top and looking across the rich history of the city of Paris. It is the perfect set for travel and architecture fans alike.”

The 10307 Eiffel Tower from Lego will be available for sale through LEGO’s official website from midnight on November 25, priced at £554.99. Other reputable LEGO retailers, such as Smyths Toys , have yet to set up a pre-order for the set as of writing.