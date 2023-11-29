Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary Benidorm entertainer Sticky Vicky has passed away at the age of 80.

“Sticky Vicky,” born Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, has passed away at the age of 80, as confirmed by her grief-stricken family. “Sticky Vicky,” renowned for her exotic dances and audacious X-rated performances, was a beloved figure in the holiday resort, captivating audiences for three decades. The news of her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans who flocked to witness her world-famous routines.

Maria Gadea, Sticky Vicky's daughter, shared the news on Facebook, expressing disbelief and profound sorrow at her mother's passing. Maria, surrounded by family, paid tribute to her mother, stating, "I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart." Despite facing health challenges, including a hospitalization in July due to a knee injury, Sticky Vicky continued to enchant fans who travelled from far and wide to experience her legendary performances. The announcement of her death sparked an online wave of condolences, with admirers remembering her as a true entertainer who left an indelible mark on Benidorm.

Born in 1943, she gained fame for her exotic dances and daring X-rated performances on stage. Sticky Vicky was a fixture in Benidorm's entertainment scene for around 30 years, building a cult following of fans who were captivated by her unique and audacious routines. Her performances were known for their wild tricks and provocative nature, attracting audiences from various parts of the world. She became a symbol of Benidorm's nightlife, with many tourists specifically seeking out her shows.

Gadea, determined to preserve her mother's legacy, has received an outpouring of support from fans. Messages of love and fond memories flooded social media, with one fan recalling Sticky Vicky as the embodiment of Benidorm's entertainment scene. Another expressed condolences, acknowledging the performer's legendary status and wishing her eternal peace.

Sticky Vicky (left) with her daughter - the X-rated Benidorm entertainer has died aged 80 (Credit: Real Sticky Vicky)