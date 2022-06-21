Leeds supporters forked out close to £700 following United last season

Researchers polled 2,000 fans of the beautiful game to find out how much they paid for tickets, food and drink at games, replica strips, and more over the period of May 2021 until May 2022.

Whites fans managed to get their hands on replica shirts for an average of just £27.80 – with two thirds opting to have a name put on the back of their beloved strip.

The typical supporter also cheered on Jesse Marsch’s side at six home fixtures – forking out £197.70 for the privilege, in addition to £294.12 for food and drink at games.

Of those polled, 86 per cent of Leeds fans got their hands on a season ticket - for an average of £430.

A spokesperson for 888sport said: “Leeds supporters have remained loyal despite a rocky few years.

“Their return to Premier League has been a long time coming and it’s been worth the wait – especially after they cemented their place in the top division on the last day of the season.

“Next year it will fascinating to see how the head coach does in his first full season in charge.”

Supporters eager for next season

Whites fans travelled to five games away from home last season - the journey to seven matches away during the last 12 miles, travelling 472 miles in total.

After an eventful return to the EPL where Marcelo Bielsa vacated the dugout to be replaced by relative unknown, Jesse Marsch, supporters will be eager to see what next season brings.

And some will be betting on a dramatically different outcome next year – 18 per cent of fans bet on Leeds to win the league every season, so for them next year will be no different.