Leeds Ranks in Top Ten Witchiest Cities of the UK

Data from the experts at global witchcraft subscription box, Witch Casket, have conjured the list of the Top Ten Witchcraft Hotspots of the UK - featuring Leeds in sixth place.

Searches for witchcraft and witches have remained consistently high since they more than doubled during the pandemic, so it seems the UK continues to covet more than just a ‘high st Halloween’, with a growing interest in real witchcraft and spirituality.

Fresh insights from the experts at Witch Casket - a leading global subscription box run by witches for witches and spirituality seekers - have revealed the most magickal locations in the UK (based on known number of practising witches).

Unsurprisingly, being so densely populated, London comes up top as a major hotspot for spell-seekers and spiritualists, but hot on its heels are Glasgow and Birmingham, taking the second and third spots, respectively. Closely behind, we have Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Sheffield (a new addition) charting. The rest of the top ten shows that Edinburgh, Nottingham (also new to the list), and Liverpool are keen hotspots for practising witches completing the ‘magickal map’.

Magickal Map of the UK

Top Ten Witchcraft Hotspots in the UK:

London Glasgow Birmingham Manchester Bristol Leeds Sheffield Edinburgh Nottingham Liverpool

The interest in the craft is not just for Halloween though, and while this time of year lends itself to a surge in interest, it looks like the use of spells, charms and affirmations has become part and parcel of many a wellbeing and resilience toolkit.

Deb Robinson, Co-Founder of Witch Casket and author of The Witch-ionary said: “We are lucky to have a great insight into the increasing interest in witchcraft. There is a great desire to gain a sense of connection and to feel empowered, and this is what draws people towards the craft. It is also a great feeling to be part of a spiritual community of like-minded people.

"Although we ship our magickal Caskets all around the globe, a lot of our witches are right here in the U.K. and as this list shows, they really are everywhere!”

“Witchcraft is no longer such a taboo subject, understanding is growing and we're proud to be part of this change, and to help people as they walk their magickal path. It has always been our mission to welcome people to practice in a way that aligns with their true, authentic self.”