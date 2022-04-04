Leeds Goths return to spiritual home for The Mission Live and Aftershow Party

After being scheduled on dates for the last three years running, O2 Academy will finally hostthe homecoming show for The Mission on 17 April 2022.

This will be supported by The Rose Of Avalanche which was the same line up on 04 November 1986 at Leeds Polytechnic. Originally planned for May 09 2020 then April 17 2021 with Aftershow parties planned but Covid-19 restrictions put a halt to all that.

Leeds band The Sisters Of Mercy are often credited as being the original Goth band and whenWayne Hussey joined as guitarist in 1984, their success began to grow but fractures in the bandended up dividing members and Wayne left with original member Craig Adams to form TheMission.

Just around the corner from the O2, deep in the chasms of The Merrion Centre, the spiritualhome of Goths; Post-Punk back in the 1980s was a nightclub known as the Phono.

The venue was called the Wigwam club but became Le Phonographique in 1979 where alternative musicruled. Goths would dance to music hard to find elsewhere at the time.

Just the other side of a basement wall of The Merrion Centre at The Key Club, formerly TheBasement & Subculture, fans of The Mission & The Sisters Of Mercy are in for a treat with aspecial after show party on Easter Sunday from 10pm until 2am.

Mutant Movement will be playing a plethora of both bands’ back catalogue plus music from back when the two bands started out with 80s Goth and Retro Alternative sounds that will bring back great memories and have everyone dancing until the witching hour.