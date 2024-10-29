Leeds Bradford Airport Celebrates First Flight of New easyJet Route to Paris

The first flight of the new easyJet route to Paris from Leeds Bradford Airport took to the skies yesterday (Monday 28 October), as the airport celebrated the latest destination available this winter.

Following the success of the easyJet route to Belfast which has been running since 2021 and while eagerly awaiting the new Geneva connection which will begin in January 2025, easyJet has begun a new service from Leeds Bradford to Paris. Flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays throughout winter until the end of March, offering travellers the chance to experience everything Paris has to offer, from Disneyland to the Moulin Rouge - all from the convenience of Leeds Bradford Airport.

On Mondays, the flight to Paris from Leeds Bradford will depart at 14:10, perfect for those business trips or week-long getaways. While on Fridays, in time for a long weekend in the French capital, it will take-off at 12:40. Flights are now available to book via www.easyJet.com from as little as £23.99 per person.

Winter is a fantastic time to visit Paris, with plenty of attractions and things to do, from festive Christmas markets, Parisian cafes, and classic monuments. With school holidays across Christmas and in February, it’s also the perfect opportunity to visit Mickey Mouse and Co with a family trip to Disneyland.

The new connection brings even more travel options to the people of Yorkshire

Tom Holdsworth, Leeds Bradford’s Aviation Development Manager, said: "We're thrilled that easyJet has introduced this new route, linking passengers from Yorkshire to the heart of France. Paris is one of the most exciting cities in the world, with something for everyone. So, it’s exciting to see the first flight of many depart.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, added: “It’s great to see our fantastic new service from Leeds Bradford Airport to the French capital this winter, taking off for the first time.

“Now we can offer our customers in the region even more choice and connectivity whether they are travelling for leisure to enjoy a cultural city break, or for business. And with fares available from just £23.99 there is fantastic value on offer for everyone.”

Package holiday provider easyJet holidays also has a vast range of getaways available, with holidays available to over 150 hotels. Customers can book now right up until 31st March 2026 from Leeds Bradford to Paris. From the 4* Dream Castle Paris offering the perfect family getaway, to the 3* Le Royal Rive Gauche in the heart of the city centre, close to several of Paris’ key historic attractions – there’s something for all.