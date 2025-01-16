Leeds Based Jeweller on Zendaya’s ‘show-stopping’ £400K engagement ring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wedding planning app, Bridebook, has spoken to Emma White (Leeds-based jewellery designer, expert and star of "All That Glitters") to get the low down on Zendaya's stunning engagement ring.

Zendaya has been seen beaming from ear-to-ear since revealing on the Golden Globes red carpet that long-term boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland popped the question over Christmas.

Zendaya, who was last seen attending a special screening of her racy sports drama, “Challengers,” was noticeably jubilant showing off the bobby dazzler, as she answered questions from the audience.

Sources confirmed that Tom, 28, popped the question to the “Dune” beauty, also 28, over Christmas in a private and romantic setting after 4 years of dating.

Jewellery maker Emma White, of Leeds, who took part in series 2 of TV show on BBC Two - All That Glitters.

Tom has chosen a massive rock made by British jeweller Jessica McCormack; it now transpires that Zendaya liked the ring on an Instagram post back in 2022.

The world’s leading wedding planning app, Bridebook - which is home to over 500 wedding jewellers in the UK alone, from engagement rings to wedding bands - has spoken to jewellery designer and expert, Emma White, to get all the details on this stunning piece.

Contemporary style with a vintage twist

“The ring is an interesting combination of modern and Georgian influences. This eye-catching solitaire showcases a large cushion cut diamond set East to West (across the finger as opposed to along the length of it).”

“The setting is a contemporary version of a Georgian style; the claws (or prongs) that hold the diamond in place are made from one piece of metal, unusual because it is more common for settings to be fabricated from separate pieces of wire that are added/soldered on, or with much more metal cut away to show more of the side of the stone.”

A show-stopping engagement ring

“Immediately, this marks this ring as something more imaginative, along with the combination of white and yellow gold and the contemporary orientation of the East-West diamond. This ring is a happy marriage of old and new styles, perfectly on trend for 2025, as customers continue to look for something that sets their ring apart from the norm, whilst still respecting the age-old tradition of the diamond solitaire engagement ring. It certainly is a show-stopping engagement ring for an eminent couple!”

More demure than Selena’s

“This ring is very different from Selena Gomez’s ring from beau Benny Blanco, with its huge marquise diamond and pavé set shank, both beautiful rings indeed and much admired around the world but, in my opinion, Zendaya’s is a more contemporary-looking piece despite its nod to Georgian setting techniques, whilst Selena’s is going for out-and-out bling but with an unusual choice of marquise diamond to bring the WOW factor.”

Hamish Shephard, founder and CEO of Bridebook, adds, "It’s interesting to see this generational split in style. On the one hand, we have the ‘flashier’ approach, as with Selena’s bold, statement-making ring, and on the other, the more low-key contemporary style embraced by Zendaya. Here at Bridebook, we're seeing this same kind of duality reflected in how Gen Z is approaching wedding spend, with some opting to go all-out on extravagant celebrations, while others are choosing more minimalist options, leaving the middle ground increasingly rare.”

Pairing wedding bands

Jessica continues, “It will be interesting to see what wedding bands these two celebrities will choose to go with their unusual engagement rings. I would advise that a shaped band would work well with Zendaya’s ring, with a curve to echo the 'button back' shape of the engagement ring. Perhaps she could even go with two weddings rings, one either side of the engagement ring in each of the different-coloured golds to emphasise that thoughtful detail on the engagement ring?”

Setting a trend

“This piece would prove very costly, though the quality of the diamond and whether it is a natural or a laboratory-grown diamond would make a substantial difference to the price. The rumours suggest anything between £160K to £400K, which is approximately 7,500%-19,000% the average cost of an engagement ring at £2,089, according to Bridebook’s sources!”

“Zendaya’s certainly is a beautiful unusual piece, and one which will further fuel the current trend for larger and larger diamond rings in the engagement market. I look forward to seeing if her choice of wedding dress takes any inspiration from this piece of jewellery, with its heady mix of historical influences and modern extravagance.”