Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
59 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Lamb found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine and a bag of chips

A lamb has been found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine - and some chips

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

A lamb has been found in the back of a car alongside “roughly £10,000 worth of Class A drugs” on Saturday evening (April 22). A police dog, named “Billy”, sniffed out the drugs, and the lamb who was seen pictured next to a bag of chips.

The woolly passenger was rescued by Police Scotland around 6:10pm and taken in by a farmer, after the car was pulled over on the M74 in Glasgow. Officers recovered an estimated £7,000 of heroin and £3,000 of cocaine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Road police colleagues shared the incident on social media, joking that the car was ‘not a Lamborghini’. A Twitter post said: “Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday.

Lamb found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine and a bag of chips Lamb found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine and a bag of chips
Lamb found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine and a bag of chips

According to Police Scotland, two men, aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38 were arrested and charged with drug offences. A search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit.

Related topics:BillySocial mediaLamborghiniPolice ScotlandTwitter