The King’s coronation is finally upon us, with final preparations being made for the historic event. Charles III became King in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

To celebrate the historic occasion, the UK government confirmed the nation will have a bank holiday on Monday, May 8. The government said the bank holiday will be an “opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate”.

When the bank holiday was announced in November, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Monday May 8 will be a national bank holiday