Kielder Forest among UK’s top ten most beautiful gravel cycling trails

Kielder Forest is among the UK’s top ten most beautiful gravel cycling trails, new data reveals

Initially gaining popularity in the US, gravel cycling is a relatively new phenomenon here in the UK, which sees adventurous cyclists riding on any unpaved surface.

With the sport being such a recent addition on our side of the pond, the team at Merlin Cycles have revealed new data on the most beautiful gravel cycling trails across the country.

Revealing the UK's most beautiful gravel cycling trails

Using a seed list of gravel trails from around the UK, the team analysed Instagram hashtags to determine which trails are the most heavily photographed, being shared online for their picturesque scenery and exciting courses.

The full report can be viewed here: https://www.merlincycles.com/blog/revealing-the-uks-most-beautiful-gravel-cycling-trails/

In sixth place in the breakdown of the UK’s most beautiful trails is Kielder Forest in Northumberland.

See how the country’s other gravel cycling trails rank below…

1. South Downs Link - South East England - 413,825 hashtags2. North Yorkshire Moors Ramble - North England - 200,875 hashtags3. Cannock Chase - Midlands -162,159 hashtags4. The West Highland Way - Scotland -152,524 hashtags5. The Ridgeway - South East England - 98,123 hashtags6. Elan Valley Loop - Wales - 66,259 hashtags7. Kielder Forest - North East England - 41,800 hashtags8. The Taff Trail - Wales -19,256 hashtags9. The Hebridean Way - Scotland - 13,160 hashtags10. Pennine Bridleway - North England - 4,433 hashtags