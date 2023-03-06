KFC has launched a new item this week that chicken lovers can’t wait to get their hands on. The fast-food chain launched a new spicy Buffalo Twister wrap on Monday, March 6.

The new wrap comes with the original recipe KFC chicken, topped with buffalo sauce and pickled slaw. When bought on Mondays, KFC customers can get the new wrap for £1.98.

Across the rest of the week, KFC customers will be able to buy it for £3.99 as part of a twister box meal or twister wrap meal. But chicken lovers will have to get in quickly because it is available for a limited time only - until June 11.

The new snack will replace the KFC Kentucky mayo flavour wrap on Mondays - although fans can still get it on Fridays. The buffalo twister wrap joins four other flavours in the KFC Twister of the Day range.

KFC has launched a new Twister wrap

These are the spicy supercharge, smokey BBQ and sweet chilli and Kentucky mayo. Previous flavours include Korean BBQ.

