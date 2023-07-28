John Lewis has revealed its top ten toys for Christmas this year as the countdown to the big day begins. With just 150 sleeps until Christmas Day, the department store has collated a list of the toys expected to be most popular this year, after being tested by a panel of tiny toy-lovers.

A number of nostalgic 90’s favourites such as the adorable Furby and Barbie car made a come-back this year and are expected to be a hit with the next generation this Christmas. The panel of tiny and tricky-to-impress youngsters had one job - to choose their favourite toys from the collection.

After hours of play and much deliberation, the savvy group whittled down hundreds of products to their ultimate top ten. Alongside the retro resurgence, one of Britain's favourite dog breeds also makes it on to the list with the Le Mieux Puppy, Cockapoo - can be walked and nurtured like a real pet.

Additionally, children with ambitions of becoming a DJ or even a barber can have a go at their dream job with the The DJ Mix and Learn Deck or The Barber Role Play set.

Alan Wright, toys and books category lead at John Lewis said “At John Lewis, we value the importance of imagination and want to ensure our smallest customers have the opportunity to experiment through creative-play.

“The top ten toys offer something for every kid, no matter what they would like to be when they grow up. From a barber shop set and mix and learn DJ table to John Lewis’ very own wooden café set. Our top ten toys will help youngsters develop their nurturing skills, with Mama Surprise and Le Mieux’s Cockapoo showing them how to take care of animals.”

John Lewis Top 10 Toys for Christmas 2023