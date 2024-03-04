Jet2holidays backs its home city by teaming up with Leeds Pride 2024

Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator, has been announced as the headline sponsor of Leeds Pride 2024.

Jet2holidays has been announced as the headline sponsor of Leeds Pride 2024. The package holiday specialist, which is headquartered in Leeds and employs thousands of people across Leeds and Yorkshire, will proudly sponsor Yorkshire’s biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ life.

Leeds Pride 2024 promises to be the biggest and best pride celebration to date and takes place on Sunday, July 21. The sponsorship will see the firm host a range of activity in the build up to the event, as well as on the day itself. This includes holiday giveaways, competitions and exclusive access. Today’s announcement strengthens Jet2holidays involvement with Leeds Pride, after the company was announced as one of the sponsors in 2023.

A spokesperson for the holiday company said: “Jet2holidays is very proud to be the headline sponsor of Leeds Pride 2024. This wonderful event celebrates the diversity in our amazing city, and as a major employer across the region, as well as a company that takes so many people on their well-deserved holidays, we believe this is a great way to demonstrate our continued support for the LGBTQ+ community. We are looking forward to celebrating with everyone on the day and we have a host of exciting activities planned.”