iPhone users have been urged to check their settings for a feature that could protect their devices from theft. It takes seconds to make the simple change that may prevent thieves from holding onto iPhones, wiping them and eventually selling them.

The trick involves disabling access to your iPhone’s Control Centre when your phone is locked. It means that thieves are then unable to use Airplane Mode to try and bypass the iPhone’s lock screen.

The Control Centre is already a quick way for iPhone users to access their Bluetooth, music and torch among other features. On iPhones with Face Identification, users have to swipe down on the right side of the screen to pull out the Control Centre.

And on iPhones that use Touch ID, users must swipe up from the bottom. To disable access to the Control Centre when your iPhone is locked, all you have to do is go to Settings then select Face ID or Touch ID and Passcode.

Once you’ve done that, look for Allow Access When Locked and switch off the toggle for Control Centre. If you’re looking for more ways to protect your iPhone, there are a couple of other features you might want to disable.

Switching off access to Apple Wallet can prevent any unwanted purchases by thieves who get hold of your phone. Turning off the USB Accessories toggle can prevent thieves from connecting to your iPhone via USB and attempting to unlock it.

For added security, always make sure the Find My iPhone feature is switched on. The feature allows you to track your device through your Apple account if you lose it.

It might seem obvious but you should always have a lock screen password with Face ID or Touch ID enabled. Otherwise, thieves will be able to immediately access your iPhone and wipe it if it gets lost or stolen.

