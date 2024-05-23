Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘You can be as popular as you like on social media, it won’t make people buy your book’ | Insomnia writer Sarah Pinborough on Booky podcast

This week’s Booky podcast guest is Insomnia author and screenwriter Sarah Pinborough.

A Sunday Times number 1 bestselling and New York Times bestselling author, Sarah also adapts her books for screen. If you don’t recognise her name you will probably know her work - she’s a novelist and a screenwriter whose written both young adult and adult thriller, fantasy and cross-genre novels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to more than 20 novels published, her intense thriller Behind your eyes was a Netflix smash hit. Now her chilling psychological novel Insomnia has been adapted into a TV series for Paramount Plus starring Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure. In the podcast episode Sarah talks about her time on set and writing all six episodes.

But her time as a writer had not all been plain sailing as she tells Booky: “I went from going Oh My God my career is over - to a six figure deal in America.”

And Sarah from Buckinghamshire, has some sage advice for writers: “You have to keep going. No-one will die if you write a bad novel. Leave your ego at the door.”

I’m Nicola Adam, a journalist, writer and presenter for publisher National World. In each episode of Booky I’m asking authors to share the ups and downs of their journeys to publication plus a few tips for writers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this series I’ve spoken to some of the most fabulous and friendliest writers I know including Danielle Owen-Jones, Dorothy Koomson, Katie Fforde, Brian Groom, Will Carver, Joanna Nadin and Milly Johnson. You can listen to them HERE