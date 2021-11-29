Indie troubadours Starsailor release tour dates
Hitting the road
Starsailor are Chorley Indie troubadours, fronted by James Walsh.
The band continues to craft intensely beautiful songs full of raw emotion and atmosphere reminiscent of Richard Ashcroft and Neil Young.
Starsailor burst onto the scene in 2001 when their single Fever earned them the title of "Britain's best new band".
According to their official website the band was formed at Wigan and Leigh Music College by music students James Walsh (vocals/guitar), James Stelfox (bass), and Ben Byrne (drums).
Later saw the arrival of keyboardist Barry Westhead, who cemented their sound.
In April 2000, after seeing their first London show (at the Heavenly Social) the NME wrote: "One live encounter was enough to convince many sceptics that here was a band who were genuinely special, blessed with a singer whose voice thrummed like an emotional telegraph wire, that swerved the pitfalls of indie melancholia and were clearly in love with rock 'n' roll and all its possibilities."
After a five-year hiatus, the band reformed in 2014, enjoying triumphant festival performances at the Isle of Wight Festival (UK), Pentaport (Korea), Rock Zottegem (Belgium) to name a few.
2015 saw them tour the UK, Europe, China, Korea, and a co-headline tour of the US and Canada with Embrace.
Their return was swiftly followed by the release of their biggest hits through ‘Good Souls: The Greatest Hits’ in 2015 which included two brand new tracks ‘Give Up the Ghost’ and ‘Hold On’.
During a brief respite from the national lockdown in 2021 last year, the band camped out in a studio near bath & reimagined some classic tracks from 'Love Is Here'.
The new Anniversary Edition of the album is available on pre-order now and on sale from December 10, 2021 and supported by a UK Tour.
The 20th anniversary Love Is Here tour starts on December 2.
The full list of tour dates are:
DEC02
THU
Starsailor
Cardiff, Tramshed
DEC03
FRI
Starsailor
Portsmouth Guildhall
DEC05
SUN
Starsailor
Bristol, Motion & The Marble Factory
DEC06
MON
Starsailor
Sheffield, The Leadmill
DEC07
TUE
Starsailor
Glasgow, SWG3
DEC09
THU
Starsailor
Newcastle upon Tyne, Riverside Newcastle
DEC10
FRI
Starsailor
O2 Academy Birmingham
DEC11
SAT
Starsailor
Leeds University Union
DEC13
MON
Starsailor
Manchester, Albert Hall
DEC14
TUE
Starsailor
London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
May 2022
MAY 28
MAY 29
2022
Warrington, Victoria Park.
Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 Courteeners, DMA'S, Becky Hill, The Lathums, The Fratellis…