The price reduction will take effect from today (August 16) in all of Iceland’s over 800 branches across the UK.

Iceland has said it will “significantly lower the price” of baby formula in all stores to help parents with the cost of living. The price reduction will take effect in over 800 Iceland stores across the UK as well as around 150 Food Warehouse stores.

The frozen supermarket chain said the price of its own formula milk it sells has been reduced by over 20% in line with hundreds of other household staples. The reduction applies to infant, follow-on and toddler milk formula products which can be purchased in all Iceland and Food Warehouse stores.

According to Iceland, the price drop will continue until at least the end of the year. The price cuts come as part of Iceland’s £26million annual investment to help keep prices low for shoppers.

The price reduction comes after a recent study by the Food Foundation found that 86% of 18 to 35 year olds who have a child under the age of one are concerned about the rising costs of infant formula.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “If parents cannot breastfeed or choose to use formula for whatever reason, we need to ensure it is accessible for them. More and more parents across the country are living in fear about being able to feed their babies, and they don’t feel supermarkets are doing enough to help them.

"At Iceland, we’re just not willing to have that on our conscience. Reducing the price on formula is the right thing to do to support our customers.”

List of new prices for baby formula at Iceland

