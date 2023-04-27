Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
18 minutes ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
2 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
3 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
6 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

I Kissed a Boy: BBC reveals full cast for new dating show with host Dannii Minogue - release date

The full cast has been revealed for new BBC dating show, I Kissed a Boy.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

The BBC has announced a new gay dating show titled I Kissed a Boy is on its way. The  show, which is the UK’s first gay male dating series, stars 10 men looking for love in an Italian masseria (similar to a farmhouse).

The contestants will enter the masseria in pairs, and will start their journey with a simple kiss. But will sparks fly at first sight, or will there be a kissing catastrophe?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Either way, pop icon and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue will be on hand to help the contestants find love and oversee a series of ‘kiss-offs’, where each pair will decide whether to stay in their current partnership – or save their kiss for another boy. And with every participant an option, there’s sure to be plenty of dating drama.

But when will I Kissed a Boy air and who are the contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.

I Kissed a Boy cast - full list

  • Ben, a 28-year-old from Edinburgh
  • Bobski, a 23-year-old from Essex
  • Gareth, a 28-year-old from Northern Ireland
  • Jake, a 27-year-old from Swansea
  • Joseph, a 23-year-old from London
  • Josh, a 24-year-old from Wales
  • Kailum, a 25-year-old from Brighton
  • Ollie, a 27-year-old from Brighton
  • Ross, a 27-year-old from Manchester
  • Subomi, a 29-year-old from London

I Kissed a Boy release date

I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next monthI Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next month
I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three next month

I Kissed a Boy will air on Sunday, May 14. The show will be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.

Related topics:BBC