Jon Sopel has criticised the BBC for the coverage of the Huw Edwards scandal. Sopel worked with Edwards for over three decades and has held numerous jobs at the broadcaster including being the broadcaster’s North America Editor and more.

Sopel, who is now the co-presenter of the podcast The News Agents, spoke to LBC regarding Edwards and also took to Twitter where he both criticised the BBC’s coverage of the scandal regarding the presenter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards was revealed as the presenter who was claimed to have paid a young person more than £35,000 for sexually explicit images. Taking to social media, Sopel said:

“Dear @BBCRadio4 @BBCNews, Well done on handling the breaking news about @thehuwedwards and the fact that he’s now being treated in hospital – but to then straight off back of that into a report on him facing fresh allegations of misconduct? That was just terrible.”

Speaking to LBC, Sopel said: “Huw has talked in the past about his depression. The Sun initially made some very serious allegations on the Saturday morning: that he might have solicited photos from someone who was underage and had therefore committed a criminal offence.