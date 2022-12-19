Human remains and ‘body parts’ found after decomposing in UK park for several years

Residents in Hull have woken up to the grisly news that human remains have been found decomposing and ‘scattered’ in a public park. Parts of Brackley Park were sealed off earlier this month as police officers tried to identify the body parts.

Police officers were first called to the scene on the evening of Wednesday, December 7. The force were responding to reports of human remains being found in the park.

Details of the person have not been released and it is still unclear whether the police will be able to identify the victim based on the remains. Police are focused on determining how long ago the incident took place with the timeline potentially dating back years.