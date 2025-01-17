How to brighten up the bathroom this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading bathroom manufacturer, nuie, is on hand to help homeowners brighten up their bathrooms this winter.

Winter is a dull time for many and with Blue Monday – the most depressing day of the year – fast approaching, bathroom specialists nuie are on hand to help homeowners easily brighten up their spaces to beat the gloom.

1. Introduce a pop of colour

The colour of 2025, ‘True Joy’, is the perfect shade to ‘liven-up’ any bathroom. Adding elements of yellow can help to enhance a space, especially as the colder months approach us. Not only does it make for a perfect mood-boosting shade in winter, the colour will seamlessly carry your bathroom into the spring/summer season and beyond.

nuie Choice painted bath

Whether you opt for a feature wall or make a statement with all-over yellow, nuie Choice is on hand to help. A yellow bath can add a cheerful tone, especially when paired with neutral-coloured walls. White or a soft beige make the bath a bright focal point whilst a feature wall can be a quick refresh for those darker bathrooms.

2. Freshen up the grout

Mould easily builds up in winter and, in turn, can quickly make the bathroom feel dull and unsightly. Taking the time to give the grout a deep clean is a simple way to refresh the bathroom and is surprisingly easy to achieve using household items.

The easiest way to remove mould from bathroom grout is by dipping an old toothbrush in a solution of one-part bleach and four-parts of water, and then - using a bit of elbow grease - scrub the mould away and rinse with water. Be careful not to scrub too hard, or you may damage the grouting.

3. Take advantage of mirrors

Using mirrors cleverly in a bathroom will help open up the space and create the illusion of more light. Placing a mirror opposite or adjacent to a window provides a fantastic solution to dark and glum feeling winter bathrooms by distributing natural light around the room.

If your bathroom is windowless or you’re up before the sun, incorporating an LED mirror is an easy way to brighten up the home with functional soft lighting. Not only is this a practical addition to the space, providing the perfect lighting for shaving and applying makeup, but an LED mirror can also make a statement.

4. Upgrade to a towel rail

Keeping the bathroom warm in winter is on the top of many homeowners’ lists. Not only does warmth create a cosier space – it also keeps problems like damp and mould at bay. Towel rails are the perfect multi-purpose solution, providing the comfort of warm towels when you step out from the bath or shower, while also warming your space. Beyond practicality, choosing the right towel rail can create a sleek, designer look, creating a cosy environment on even the chilliest of days.

5. Add a plant to the bathroom

Adding a plant or two is a lovely way to infuse some life and personality into the bathroom. Known to help improve our moods and reduce stress levels, plants can transform the space into a more relaxing place, perfect for beating those January blues. When it comes to choosing the best houseplants, succulents, like aloe vera and elephants bush, are both excellent choices as they require minimal care and water so little maintenance is needed to let them flourish.

nuie’s recommended products to upgrade your bathroom this winter:

Product Name: nuie Choice Oval Freestanding Bath 1550mm

Product Code: NFB157

Bath price: £839.00

Painting cost: £728.00

Total - £1,567

Product Name: Piazza /Heated Towel Rail

Product Code: HLA35

Price: £586.00

Product Name: Touch Sensor Mirrors /600mm Round Illuminated Mirror

Product Code: LQ712

Price: £381.00

