A homeowner has demolished a "monster mansion" he built without planning permission but still faces legal action for the mess left behind.

Gurwinder Singh sparked anger when he knocked down his semi-detached house and built a four-bedroom property. Mr Singh was ordered to demolish the half-built £300,000 home by Walsall Council following almost 100 complaints from angry neighbours.

Delivery driver Mr Singh, 43, appealed to the council but they dismissed it and ordered him to bulldoze the property by April 7. The dad-of-two has since demolished the building but left behind piles of rubbish and building materials, which he has failed to remove.

Next door neighbour Pat Harding, 76, claimed her house has been left damaged, with one wall now exposed to the elements. She said: "I was sitting reading a book on my bed one time and an RSJ (rolled steel joist) came through my bedroom wall. They also put holes in my living room wall that I could see out of. There has been no respect shown from the start… there's building materials strewn all over the place and they have not repaired the damage to my home.”

Councillor Stacie Elson at the site where Gurwinder Singh demolished a house built without planning permission.

Tory councillor Stacie Elson said the council is looking into the possibility of prosecuting Mr Singh because the deadline had passed. She added: "I know the council is now taking legal advice whether to now prosecute him for failing to comply with the enforcement notice. If he has actively breached the notice then he could be prosecuted as the site should have been cleared up by now as the deadline has passed.”