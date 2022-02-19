Here are our 7 top tips for getting out and about on two wheels instead of 4

Urge to get on your bike

Top cycling tips

As petrol prices hit record highs, swapping four wheels for two could save cash strapped Brits money.

According to the cycling experts at BobbinBikes, who say using your bike to get around rather than the car, could make a difference to the amount of cash you have left at the end of the month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commuter, Office Worker, Transport, City

Not only do cyclists save money on fuel, but there are also savings on maintenance, tax, insurance and parking.

And it’s not just your wallet that will benefit. Cycling is better for overall health and wellbeing and better for the planet.

A spokesperson for BobbinBikes - www.bobbinbikes.com - said: “We’ve all known the benefits of cycling for years from a health and environmental perspective, but when you look at it in terms of cold hard cash, there are benefits to be had from using two wheels rather than four.

“We’re not unrealistic - there are times when only a car will do, but for short trips to work, to pop to the shops, to visit friends and for leisure, then using a bike is the way forward.

“If you ditched the car completely, then there are massive savings on all those essential payments like road tax, MOTs and services and insurance.”

Here’s BobbinBikes guide on how cycling can save Brits cash:

Cycle to work scheme

Use the Cycle To Work scheme (adobe.com)

If your employer offers a Cycle to Work scheme, make the most of it. This tax-free benefit helps spread the cost of buying a bike and safety equipment.

Maintenance

Maintaining your bike is something you can do yourself (photo: adobe.com)

Maintaining your bike is something you can do yourself rather than shell out to have it done for you. Regular checks will keep your bike in top condition but if there’s anything that you can’t fix yourself, get it checked over.

Fuel costs

Cycling saves on fueld costs (photo: adobe.com)

The cost of petrol has gone through the roof over recent years. Swapping to two wheels will mean this cost will disappear. Figures show that in 2020 Brits were spending around £22.30 a week on fuel.

Road Tax

Savings can be made by having to pay no road tax (photo: adobe.com)

Road tax can cost a motorist hundreds of pounds a year depending on its fuel type and emissions. Think of the savings you can make.

Insurance

Further savings for cyclists can be made by having to pay no insurance (photo: adobe.com)

Annual car insurance takes up a considerable chunk of cash. According to figures from Statista, in 2020, young drivers (20 years old) should expect to pay over £800 a year. The cheapest bracket was for those at 65 years old at £491 annually. Ensuring your bike is a fraction of the cost, you’ll be looking at anything from £34 to £139.

Parking

Parking a pushbike is easy but take a sturdy lock (photo: adobe.com)

If you have a bike, you’ll never need to pay to park again! Take a sturdy lock with you and familiarise yourself with safe places to leave your bike.

Health and wellbeing

Cycling is a great form of exercise (photo: adobe.com)