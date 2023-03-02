Speculation over who will play the next James Bond is at an all time high, with Happy Valley’s James Norton officially entering the favourites for actor’s likely to play 007 next. Online Betting Guide ( OLBG ) has released its latest odds and predictions for who it thinks will become the next Bond.

For a long time, Idris Elba had been the firm favourite to take on the role, however, it’s been reported that he is not interested in the role. The producers of the movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said they understood why, saying: “We love Idris. The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond it’s a 10-12 year commitment.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson entered the favourites last year to replace Daniel Craig and become the next James Bond as his odds at 2-1 on OLBG . Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to action movies having rose to fame after starring in the 2013 Marvel action comedy Kick-Ass and has proven many times since that he has what it takes to be a leading action man as he starred in the 2022 film, Bullet Train.

Taylor-Johnson is joint favourite to get the role with long time front runner Henry Cavill who has made a name for himself after starring in Netflix’s The Witcher and DC’s Superman in projects like Man of Steel.

So, who is the most likely to play the next James Bond? Here’s the latest bookie’s odds on who is favourite to play the iconic role.

Odds and Predictions for the Next James Bond

Here are the top six actors favourite to land the iconic role in the next Bond blockbuster, according to OLBG :

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 2/1

Henry Cavill - 2/1

James Norton - 5/2

Tom Hardy - 5/2

Regé-Jean Page - 8/1

Richard Madden - 12/1