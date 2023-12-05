Grand Theft Auto VI will be available in 2025 - to the delight of fans of the franchise.

Rockstar Games have confirmed that a brand-new Grand Theft Auto game is set to be released in 2025.

The new game, which is named Speed, is the eighth Grand Theft Auto game in the franchise but will also be known as Grand Theft Auto VI.

Grand Theft Auto’s last game was Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013, however the compilation game Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Collection was released in 2021, and was recently acquired by Netflix games.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Grand Theft Auto publishers Rockstar Games, unveiled the brand-new trailer, posting a link to a YouTube video.

In the game trailer, we are introduced to the new criminal character Lucia - whose story we will follow in the game.

Screen grab from Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Picture: Rockstar Games

While the game is set to take place in the fictional state Leonida (which is inspired by Florida), the trailer also teased a return of Vice City - which was first explored in the 2002 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

