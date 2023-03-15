Rise and Fall, the brand new game show from the makers of The Traitors, will arrive on Channel 4 this week. The show’s format sees 16 ordinary British people separated into a position of power as a Ruler or as part of the powerless as a Grafter.

Radio 1 presenter Greg James will oversee the action as the Grafters face a series of gruelling games and challenges to build a cash prize only the Rulers can win. Only one ruler can win the total prize fund and players are tasked with deciding who will rise or fall from each team.

Greg James said: “I’ve been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of. It’s an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV.

“It’s very exciting to launch something brand new on Channel 4 and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Let the power struggle begin…”

Here’s how to watch the brand new game show on Channel 4.

How to watch Rise and Fall

