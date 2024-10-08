Great British Bake Off viewers warned about this ‘one little thing’ as new series airs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Great British Bake Off returned to our screens last week, many may be considering turning their hand to baking everything from a Victoria Sponge to Cherry Bakewell’s to showcase their own skills to friends and family.

owever, before households take up the mantle without the judgement of Paul Hollywood or the instruction of Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond over the next 10 weeks, experts at easyfundraising are urging shoppers to do one little thing or risk missing out on free donations for a cause they care about.

Purchasing your baking essentials via the easyfundraising platform can raise free funds for charities and good causes across the country. If you shop with one of their 8,000 partner retailers via their website or app, you could make an enormous difference to those who make such a positive difference in our communities.

A range of retailers are providing the timely opportunity to raise free donations through easyfundraising:

Lakeland is giving back 1.25% of your spend as a donation – providing plenty of equipment needed for you to bake and raise at the same time!

Waitrose is offering up to a £7.50 donation for new customers when they spend over a hundred pounds on the platform, from flour to fruit.

Argos are giving up to a 3% of your spend as a donation for new customers – what a difference this could make if you spend on a new mixer!

Sainsbury’s are offering a huge £7.50 donation for new customers when they spend over forty pounds using their Click & Collect service – so you can get ingredients delivered without missing a moment from the tent.

All you have to do to raise this donation for your chosen charity or cause, is:

Choose from over 190,000 good causes on the platform and sign up for free as a supporter

Click out to a chosen retailer from the easyfundraising website or app before ordering your mitts, flour or whatever kickstarts your baking this autumn.

The cashback donation will automatically be donated to your cause, at no extra cost to you.

The iconic tent, quirky contestants and swathes of Gingham have generated a loyal following for the show, now in its 15th series. Last year’s final in November saw viewing figures clock an impressive 4.38 million, confirming the show as a staple of British TV for so many years.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “The much-anticipated return of Bake-off is expected to bring people in droves back to kitchens and dust off their oven mitts to show friends and family their skills once again.

“But before you buy new equipment, flour, eggs and more consider signing up to the easyfundraising platform, the impact of raising free donations could do untold good in for charities and good causes in your own community. With the best part being it won’t add a single penny more to your bill.”

More than 190,000 charities and causes are benefitting from donations raised through easyfundraising, totalling over £55 million since the platform’s launch in 2007.

So, give it a try today, the new series marks a fantastic opportunity to raise free donations and make a real impact for a good cause – see here to get started!