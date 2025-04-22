Global movement urges support for the Great Barrier Reef in world-first recognition.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paralympic Champion and Ocean Activist Ellie Simmonds pledges her support as Brits are urged to spare seconds of their time to sign their name online to recognise the reef for delivering almost 10,000 years of positive environmental impact.

In a world-first, the iconic UNESCO World Heritage-Listed Great Barrier Reef is to be nominated as the first non-human recipient for a Lifetime Achievement Award (the highest environmental honour from the United Nations Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth Awards). The nomination is part of The Lifetime of Greatness Project, which Tourism Tropical North Queensland has launched. It’s a world-wide call to arms to encourage the global community to get involved by sparing just a few seconds of their time to visit alifetimeofgreatness.com to add their name.

The nomination is led by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s Reef Guardian Councils as a collective effort with dedicated communities and industries who have lived and worked alongside the Reef for many years, including Traditional Owners, marine scientists, students and tourism operators. Through this united effort, The Lifetime of Greatness Project sparks a global movement, shining a light on one of Earth’s most treasured ecosystems and largest living entity.

Master Reef Guides and marine biologists have also backed the submission drawing attention to the fact that the Great Barrier Reef protects more than 9,000 species of marine life creating one of the most biodiverse environments on Earth and brings millions of people together every year through sustainable initiatives.

Reef Guardian Council’s Chair, Jeff Baines said the Great Barrier Reef inspired greatness and had a profound impact on both the environment and on the people who visit it – and that it meets UNEP’s entry criteria.

“The Great Barrier Reef is hands-down the best candidate for a Lifetime Achievement Award. A catalyst for environmental initiatives, the Great Barrier Reef supports First Nations communities, protects marine life and teaches future generations. We are using the voices of the communities of the Great Barrier Reef to persuade the United Nations Environment Programme to crown the Great Barrier Reef as the first non-human recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of almost 10,000 years of positive environmental impact. Sir David Attenborough is among the environmental titans to previously win this award which is given to a living individual who has demonstrated decades of impact in protecting the Earth and its inhabitants.

Only living individuals can win, and an individual is defined as a distinct entity, so using UNESCO’s definition of the Great Barrier Reef as a globally outstanding and significant entity, we argue that the Great Barrier Reef meets the entry requirements. The supporting submission video features Traditional Owners speaking about the Great Barrier Reef being a teacher, healer and provider to First Nations communities for millennia.”

Students from Newman Catholic College in Cairns, Queensland, which is part of the Reef Guardian Schools program, also describe their wonder at learning about the Great Barrier Reef and the beauty of experiencing it first-hand.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Chief Executive Officer, Mark Olsen commented: “The tourism industry has thrown its weight behind this nomination because we see the impact the Great Barrier Reef has on individuals every day – it really is life changing for many people who visit and finally understand how important this World Heritage area is for biodiversity, Indigenous culture and jobs. The people who live alongside and work on the Great Barrier Reef encourage people globally to show their support by visiting the website alifetimeofgreatness.com and by sharing Great Barrier Reef social content to encourage others to join in. We firmly believe that the individual who has had the largest impact on the world is the world’s largest individual, and we hope people around the world will share this understanding through The Lifetime of Greatness Project.”

Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director, Anna Marsden added: “The Great Barrier Reef isn’t just an environmental icon — it’s a living entity that has quietly nurtured life for millennia. This is our moment to give back and honour its contribution with the recognition it deserves, while also raising awareness of the ongoing work being done to protect its beauty and biodiversity. By nominating the Great Barrier Reef for this award, we are inviting the world to celebrate how it connects people from across the globe, from schoolchildren and scientists to Traditional Owners and international visitors – and the power it holds to drive change. We believe the world is ready to acknowledge that greatness can come in many forms — and sometimes it lives beneath the waves, safeguarding thousands of marine species.”

Tourism and Events Queensland Chief Executive Officer Craig Davidson concluded: “The Great Barrier Reef is a worthy candidate for this prestigious award. As the world’s largest coral reef system, stretching over 2,300 kilometres along the Queensland coast and home to a staggering diversity of marine life, it is the Earth’s most extraordinary living entity. The reef is vital to the environment, the creatures that live amongst it, and the communities that live alongside it, making it a true treasure for Queensland, our tourism industry, and the world. This nomination raises much-needed awareness about its preservation and the incredible work that continues to go into that, ensuring that future generations can explore and enjoy its magnificence.”