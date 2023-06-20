Glastonbury Festival is around the corner and festival goers from all over the country will flock to Worthy Farm for the legendary music event. Around 210,000 festival-goers are expected to attend the event between June 21 and 25, with Pyramid Stage headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John over the weekend.

On the Other Stage, Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age are expected to entertain crowds as headliners, alongside more than 1,000 other acts across more than 100 stages.

When Glastonbury tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”. The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes .

If you were one of the many unlucky music enthusiasts who didn’t manage to get your hands on tickets to Glastonbury this year, you can watch the event on TV and via a live stream. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Glastonbury 2023 at home.

Glastonbury 2023 - how to watch on TV

The BBC has the broadcasting rights for Glastonbury this year and will be broadcasting live coverage over the weekend across BBC One , Two , Three and Four.

Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage

Friday

On Friday, highlights coverage will start at 7.30pm on BBC Two. BBC Three will show Fred Again’s set between 9pm and 10pm followed by highlights coverage of Wizkid and Shygirl.

Viewers can also tune into the Arctic Monkeys’ set on BBC Two from 10.30pm to midnight.

Saturday

Saturday’s coverage will begin on BBC Two at 5pm, with Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi’s performances available to watch on BBC One between 9pm and 10pm. The headline performance by Guns N’ Roses will be available to watch from 10pm until 2am.

BBC Three will also show performances from Central Cee and Loyle Carner between 12.15am and 2am.

Sunday

Sunday’s coverage will begin at 5pm on BBC One, including highlights from Blondie and Rick Astley’s performances. Viewers will be able to catch headliner Elton John at 9pm on the BBC’s main channel.

BBC Four will host the performances of The War On Drugs and Queens Of The Stone Age from 10pm to 12.15am. On BBC Two, presenters Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders and Jo Whiley will wrap up the weekend from 11pm until 12.20am.

Glastonbury 2023 - live stream info

BBC iPlayer will be streaming the event across the five filmed stages, which include Pyramid, Other, Woodsies, Park and West Hold. Across the weekend, there will be more than 90 sets available to watch on the streaming platform.

Key performances and interviews will also be available to watch on BBC Music’s Youtube channel.