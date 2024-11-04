Giant chalk drawings of Santa have appeared on UK hillsides

Research of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found 36 per cent intend to gift in secret over the festive period. | KatieLee Arrowsmith/PinPep

Mysterious giant chalk drawings of Santa have appeared on remote hillsides across the UK.

The festive artworks, which feature a ‘Shh’ gesture, have been spotted in the South West near Bideford, Devon and North West near Penrith, Cumbria.

The Bideford artwork is the largest of the red, white, and purple Santas, measuring a whopping 1,000 square metres.

Next to each one is a small QR code to scan for a ‘sweet secret’.

The artworks are part of the Cadbury Secret Santa postal service, where people can secretly send loved ones a free bar of chocolate by scanning a QR code on posters across the UK.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas, also commissioned by the chocolate brand, found 36 per cent intend to gift in secret over the festive period.

And 68 per cent would be happy both giving or receiving a surprise gift, with 41 per cent claiming they love surprising others.

While 38 per cent enjoy imagining the recipient’s smile as they open it up.

A third like the fact it’s secret - meaning the other person doesn’t feel they have to give something in return.

The mysterious chalk drawings of Santa have appeared on hillsides across all of the UK | KatieLee Arrowsmith/PinPep

A magical surprise

When it comes to receiving a secret gift, 45 per cent would enjoy wondering who it was from.

With 29 per cent claiming such a gift would feel “a bit like magic”, and 26 per cent said it would remind them of being a child again.

While 38 per cent said a gesture of this kind would result in feelings of joy which would last for days.

Four in 10 (42 per cent) also revealed receiving a secret gift is extra special because you know the giver was trying to surprise you with the aim of making your day.

To help as many people as possible take part in the Cadbury Secret Santa, which is back for a seventh year, a new Secret Santa chatbot has been created to guide them towards their nearest poster.

Cadbury brand manager Nicole Dudley described the postal service as being “back, bigger, and more magical than ever.”

And said: “To celebrate and add some festive cheer, giant "Shh-ing" Secret Santas have been placed on hillsides – from the dramatic Devon coastline to the picturesque Cumbrian fells.”