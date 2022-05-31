Get ready for a summer of fun, Only in the West End

13. Dine out at Carnaby’s iconic Kingly Court, the three-storey alfresco dining destination.

14. Immerse yourself in the UK music history with the Carnaby Echoes audio tour and explore Carnaby’s music stores including RS No.9 and Third Man Records.

15. Enjoy the Carnaby Summer Festival, a summer full of music, fashion, food and art

16. Enjoy an authentic East and South East Asian delicacy at Chinatown’s dessert alley

17. Visit Covent Garden’s Beauty Quarter, home to one of a kind beauty boutiques from Tom Ford, Chanel, Dior, Penhaligons and many more

18. Dive inside The Crystal Maze Live Experience on Shaftesbury Avenue

19. Visit the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason

20. Take the kids to the Disney West End Summer Stage programme [8 July-4 September]

21. Check out the Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition in Covent Garden

22. Be immersed in rich fashion history on the In A Mayfair Fashion AR Trail

23. Take a trip to Jermyn Street Jubilee Fete [4 June]

24. Sample a Jubilee’ cocktail at The Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair

25. Introduce your family to the magic of live theatre with incredible ticket deals during Kids Week [1- 31 August]

26. Enjoy Mayfair’s The Connaught Hotel very British street party with a brass band, strawberries and cream, afternoon tea sandwiches and artisan ice cream [5 June]

27. Visit The Mayfair Jubilee Street Party, a celebratory street party and communal, fashionable feast [2-3 June]

28. Visit Mayfair’s Summer in the Square in Grosvenor Square for a celebration of music, entertainment and wellness [21 – 31 July]

29. Be tempted at the May Fair Hotel with an exclusive Charbonnel et Walker Afternoon Tea

30. Marvel at the latest installation of flags by Paul Huxley RA on Piccadilly [16 June-July]

31. Snap a colourful selfie by the Pride flags on Regent Street [June-July]

32. Visit Raphael at the National Gallery [until 31 July]

33. Discover the newest global flagships from Fabletics, Uniqlo and Theory on Regent Street

34. Visit the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition for a taste of culture [21 June-21 August]

35. Visit the iconic Royal Opera House in Covent Garden theatre for a cultural fix

36. Sample a new flavour at the Ice Cream Festival in Covent Garden [19 August – 4 September]

37. Get a slick new look at the Saville Row Contours

38. Treat yourself to the famous Savoy Afternoon Tea that has been a key feature of the Savoy Hotel since it opened in 188

39. Visit Scenes in the Square in Leicester Square, an interactive statue trail

40. Head to London’s iconic Selfridges – the world’s best department store - for a spot of shopping