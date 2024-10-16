Free Vitamins for Pre-school children to prevent rickets!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To combat the risk of rickets and childhood vitamin D deficiency, families who qualify for the Healthy Start Scheme can access free vitamins for children aged 1-4 years.

7.5% of children aged between 18months and 3 years are viramin D deficient according to the National institute of clinical excellence. This puts them at risk of brittle bones and osteomalacia, which is preventable by taking vitamins.

All children aged 1-4 years should be taking daily multi-vitamins as recommended by the Department of Health and Social care.

These vitamins can be bought from local pharmacies and families who qualify for the NHS Healthy Start scheme can get free vitamins for their children.

NHS Healthy Start Vitamins

These vitamins contain: Vitamin A (For a healthy immune system, skin and vision), Vitamin C (For a healthy immune system and promotes iron absorption), Vitamin D (For healthy bones and prevent rickets and osteomalacia.

Paediatric Doctors in Leeds are urging parents to prevent vitamin D deficiency by giving their children daily multi-vitamins.