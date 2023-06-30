Former Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have split 11 months after winning the popular ITV 2 show. The fan favourites won the show by a landslide ahead of Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

Their popularity was so great that the duo even had their own spin-off show, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, which saw one of them take the other to their country of origin, with Ekin Su having Turkish heritage and Davide coming from Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their legions of fans were left devastated when news of their split was confirmed by Davide on Thursday evening (June 29), with the Italian taking to social media to announce they were going their separate ways.

He wrote: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Ekin-Su has also previously spoken out about the challenges of having a relationship in the public eye. She told OK! Magazine last year: “One thing I’ve learnt in this relationship, you have to trust your boyfriend or girlfriend because in the public eye, it’s not easy.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su have revealed someone attempted to break into their home whilst they were on holiday (@davidesancli - Instagram)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad