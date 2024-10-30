Five top tips to care for hedgehogs in Whitby this Bonfire Night

Ahead of Bonfire Night next week, many homeowners will be attending a local bonfire, or perhaps crafting one of their own. However, bonfires are particularly attractive to hedgehogs as they begin to wind down for hibernation.

Protecting hedgehogs within the area has become particularly important over recent years, as a recent survey has found that whilst hedgehog sightings are on the rise, their numbers are still declining across the UK countryside, with the species now vulnerable to extinction.

There are many reasons for the decline, from pesticides and fertilisers used in farming, traffic on the roads, or the lack of wildlife corridors for hedgehogs to safely move around the landscape. That’s why Barratt Homes has hedgehog highways installed in every garden at their Abbey View development and has shared these top tips on how homeowners can protect hedgehogs within Whitby and surrounding areas.

1. Leave a little mess A little mess never hurts, and in fact for hedgehogs, it can save lives. Providing hedgehogs with cover will help to protect them when they wake up from hibernation and search for food. A pile of leaf litter in particular is well received - so don’t be hasty throwing away your Autumn leaf piles!

2. Avoid pesticides Avoid using pesticides and fertilisers as not only do they cause severe damage to hedgehogs and other forms of wildlife, but they’re also not needed - hedgehogs love to snack on slugs and snails, which means that they’re also managing the pest control for you!

3. Hedgehog Highways Did you know that hedgehogs can travel up to 12 miles a night? This often involves crossing busy roads, and scurrying around gardens. Homeowners can help to protect them as they travel around by creating ‘hedgehog highways’. Simply create a small hole at the bottom of the fence to allow hedgehogs to feed and find a mate - roughly 13 x 13cm (the size of a CD case) will do the trick!

4. Hogging the food Hedgehogs love to eat, but they have sensitive stomachs, with milk and bread often causing digestive issues. Instead, try placing down some fresh water and canned pet food to keep their bellies healthy and full. This will also help them to achieve the ideal weight before they go into hibernation, which is crucial for hoglets born later down the line.

5. Hedgehog-friendly bonfires For those who may be building bonfires this year, it’s important to ensure that you’re protecting the local wildlife in the process. This includes building your bonfire on the same day that it is going to be lit, and ensuring this is done on open ground, as ground covered with leaves may be harbouring a hedgehog.If you have to build it in advance, add chicken wire across the bottom up to one metre in height, so curious hedgehogs are unable to climb up. Make sure to always manually check your bonfire before lighting it too.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which has housing developments within the area, has a long-standing partnership with RSPB, and has worked closely with the organisation to identify key research and advice on how to nurture the local wildlife this Autumn / Winter season.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have multiple developments on the East Yorkshire coast, including the Abbey View development in Whitby, St Johns View in Cayton and The Sands in Bridlington. David Wilson Homes Chaloners Green is also coming soon to Whitby.