With the summer break coming to an end this week, here is the remaining Formula 1 calendar for the rest of the 2023 season

Formula 1 is set to make a return this weekend after a four-week long summer break, with a home race for Max Vertappen.

The Dutch Grand Prix is set to go ahead this weekend at the Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have been left without the excitement of a race weekend for a month as drivers and teams take a rest from the full 2023 schedule. Twenty-two races are set to take place this year after the race in Imola, Italy was cancelled due to flooding in the region back in May.

Affectionately known as “silly season” when the teams go on summer break has remained fairly quiet with no major announcements being made about drivers contracts. On Thursday (August 24), Haas announced it would be re-signing its drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for 2024, but other contracts have yet to be confirmed by those still at risk.

There are just 10 races left of the 2023 season including the highly anticipated new race at Las Vegas and the final Grand Prix at Abu Dhabi. Here’s the remaining races in the F1 calendar.

F1 2023 Schedule

Dutch Grand Prix - August 25-27

Premio D’Italia Grand Prix - September 1-3

Singapore Grand Prix - September 15-17

Japanese Grand Prix - September 22-24

Qatar Grand Prix - October 6-8

United States Grand Prix - October 20-22

Mexican Grand Prix - October 27-29

Brazilian Grand Prix - November 3-5

Las Vegas Grand Prix - November 16-18

Abu Dhabi - November 24-26

Here is the remaining calendar for the F1 2023 season

F1 2023 Driver Standings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the driver standings ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix:

Max Verstappen - 314 points Sergio Perez - 189 points Fernando Alonso - 149 points Lewis Hamilton - 148 points Charles Leclerc - 99 points George Russell - 99 points Carlos Sainz - 92 points Lando Norris - 69 points Lance Stroll - 47 points Esteban Ocon - 35 points Oscar Piastri - 34 points Pierre Gasly - 22 points Alexander Albon - 11 points Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points Valtteri Bottas - 5 points Zhou Guanyu - 4 points Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points Kevin Magnussen - 2 points Logan Sargeant - 0 points Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points Nyck De Vries - 0 points (No longer racing)

F1 2023 Constructors Championship standings