The Eurovision Song Contest has begun and fans of the competition are eagerly awaiting the grand final following this week’s semi-finals. The grand final will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Prior to their Eurovision success last year, the UK hadn’t had much luck when it came to being in the top five of the competition. The last time the UK won the singing competition was back in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ song “Love Shine a Light”.

UK entrant Muller will perform her tune ‘I Wrote A Song’ as part of her Eurovision performance. The London-born singer said ahead of her performance: “I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin!

Mae Muller will compete for the UK in Eurovision 2023

“Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard! I wrote the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

Eurovision grand final running order

Here’s a full list of the acts who have made it through to the Eurovision Grand Final, in the running order they will perform in: