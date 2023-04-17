The guest acts that will take to the stage during the Eurovision Grand Final have been announced with just under a month to go until the international singing contest hits Liverpool. The star-studded line-up includes last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra , UK runner-up Sam Ryder and Liverpool legend Sonia.

The Grand Final for this year’s contest, hosted at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on behalf of Ukraine on May 13, will open with Kalush Orchestra a powerful performance titled “Voices of a New Generation”. Kalush Orchestra captured the hearts of Eurovision viewers around the world last year, and they’re back to kick off the 2023 Grand Final with a performance that’s sure to be unforgettable including their smash-hit winning song “Stefania”.

During the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 Grand Finalists, viewers will see a unique performance by some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants. There will be a new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics when GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serduchka take to the stage.

For the first interval performance, during which voting across Europe and the world takes place, the UK’s very own spaceman Sam Ryder will make a triumphant return to the Eurovision stage after leading the UK’s biggest success in last year’s Contest for over two decades. Sam’s achievements since his stratospheric Eurovision 2022 performance include a UK number 1 debut album, a nomination for Best Breakthrough Act at the BRITs, and a spot on the line-up for the Platinum Party at the Palace for last year’s Platinum Jubilee.

The final interval act “The Liverpool Songbook”, is a celebration of the host city’s incredible contribution to the world of pop music. The BBC have brought together six iconic past Eurovision acts - Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands – plus Liverpool’s very own Sonia, celebrating 30 years since she came second at Eurovision in 1993.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of Unscripted, says: “What a way to bring in the winner of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. These live performances, with their twists on iconic Eurovision moments and countless creative collaborations, will ensure that we’re in for an utterly unforgettable Grand Final.”

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra said: “We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we’re delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

Sam Ryder features in the star-studded line-up for the Eurovision Grand Final 2023.

“While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder said: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time! I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own.”

