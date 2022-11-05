The wives of England’s World Cup football team have set sail to Qatar ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup , set to start November 20, with the £1billion cruise liner seen passing through the Suez Canal earlier in the week. The latest set of England WAGs will spend four weeks at sea, including the partners of Harry Maguire, Aaron Ramsdale and Phil Foden.

In comparison, to drive from the UK to Qatar would take 70 straight hours, crossing through three different continents during the long car ride, according to Google Maps .

The MSC World Europa is currently undertaking its maiden voyage with WAGs enjoying the many luxuries on board costing £2,434.80 for nine nights. But before you start seething about how the other half live though, there is a prerequisite for those on the cruise liner - none of their husbands or boyfriends will be allowed on board.

That means none of the national football team will get to enjoy the beauty salons, boutiques, six swimming pools, 14 ocean-view jacuzzis and the longest dry-slide at sea, this cruise liner offers. Nor will the men’s team enjoy the 13 restaurants and bars, the micro-brewery or mixology classes in its Elixir gin bar that the boat also provides. Given the ship is considered “off-shore”, it means Qatar’s ban of alcohol can be circumvented for the passengers.

The mammoth sailing ship has a tonnage of 215,863 GT and length of 333.3m (1,094 ft). Its beam is 47m (154 ft), height is 68m (223 ft) and speed, 22.7 knots, with a capacity of 6,762 passengers. Boasting 21 decks, there are 2,138 crew members, two five blade propellers and seven thrusters being four bow and two stern, there’s still ample room for an indoor bumper car rink and a cinema to boot (no pun intended).